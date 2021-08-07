Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases Shares of 39,475 AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 39,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of AdvanSix by 7.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,637,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,385,000 after purchasing an additional 308,615 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of AdvanSix by 3.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,257,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,726,000 after purchasing an additional 43,518 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of AdvanSix by 1.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,233,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,091,000 after purchasing an additional 16,317 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of AdvanSix by 236.5% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 566,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,200,000 after purchasing an additional 398,315 shares during the period. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AdvanSix during the first quarter worth approximately $4,887,000. 84.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AdvanSix alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

Shares of NYSE:ASIX opened at $35.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.59. AdvanSix Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.62 and a twelve month high of $36.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.45. AdvanSix had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 6.85%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AdvanSix Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

AdvanSix Profile

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and other engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

Read More: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX).

Receive News & Ratings for AdvanSix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvanSix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.