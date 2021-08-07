Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 56,588 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 85.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,978 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 56,588 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRS. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 190.0% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 290 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NTRS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Northern Trust from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Northern Trust from $131.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Northern Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Northern Trust from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northern Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.07.

In other news, insider Shundrawn A. Thomas sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total transaction of $562,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 36,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.67, for a total value of $4,279,714.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 65,646 shares of company stock worth $7,799,645 over the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NTRS opened at $115.37 on Friday. Northern Trust Co. has a 52-week low of $74.03 and a 52-week high of $123.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 1.08.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.01. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 20.51%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. Northern Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 48.03%.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

