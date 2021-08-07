Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Canaccord Genuity

Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) was upgraded by Canaccord Genuity to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

CURLF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.75 price objective on shares of Curaleaf in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Curaleaf in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.69.

CURLF stock opened at $11.98 on Thursday. Curaleaf has a one year low of $5.81 and a one year high of $18.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.65.

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates as an integrated medical and wellness cannabis operator in the United States. It operates in two segments, Cannabis Operations and Non-Cannabis Operations. The Cannabis Operations segment engages in the production and sale of cannabis through retail and wholesale channels.

