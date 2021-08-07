Curve DAO Token (CRV) Hits Market Cap of $738.85 Million

Curve DAO Token (CURRENCY:CRV) traded up 12.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 6th. Curve DAO Token has a market capitalization of $738.85 million and approximately $193.43 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Curve DAO Token has traded 11.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Curve DAO Token coin can currently be bought for $1.93 or 0.00004417 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002290 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.19 or 0.00055409 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002605 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00015895 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002294 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $376.05 or 0.00861303 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.51 or 0.00097367 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.46 or 0.00042289 BTC.

About Curve DAO Token

Curve DAO Token (CRYPTO:CRV) is a coin. It was first traded on September 6th, 2018. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 1,564,045,156 coins and its circulating supply is 383,129,690 coins. Curve DAO Token’s official website is guides.curve.fi/everything-you-need-to-know-about-crv . Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @CravyHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Curve is an exchange liquidity pool on Ethereum (like Uniswap) designed for (1) extremely efficient stablecoin trading (2) low risk, supplemental fee income for liquidity providers, without an opportunity cost. Curve allows users (and smart contracts like 1inch, Paraswap, Totle and Dex.ag) to trade between DAI and USDC with a bespoke low slippage, low fee algorithm designed specifically for stablecoins and earn fees. Behind the scenes, the liquidity pool is also supplied to the Compound protocol or iearn.finance where it generates even more income for liquidity providers. “

Curve DAO Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curve DAO Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Curve DAO Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Curve DAO Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

