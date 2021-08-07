Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,252 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Customers Bancorp worth $2,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,707,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,799,000 after purchasing an additional 133,101 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC increased its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,152,786 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,682,000 after purchasing an additional 5,743 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 778,477 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,153,000 after purchasing an additional 6,377 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 482,139 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,341,000 after purchasing an additional 41,887 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 365,122 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,618,000 after acquiring an additional 7,036 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CUBI opened at $39.80 on Friday. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.41 and a fifty-two week high of $43.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.26). Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 25.04% and a net margin of 28.85%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Customers Bancorp news, COO Richard A. Ehst sold 5,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.67, for a total transaction of $179,105.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Glenn Hedde sold 11,681 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total value of $490,952.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,014 shares of company stock worth $919,899 over the last three months. 10.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CUBI shares. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. B. Riley lifted their price target on Customers Bancorp from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Customers Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. It operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, non-interest-bearing demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and other deposit accounts, as well as non-retail time deposits.

