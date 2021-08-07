CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Hovde Group

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) was upgraded by Hovde Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a $23.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $22.00. Hovde Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.64% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered CVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

NASDAQ CVBF opened at $19.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.52. CVB Financial has a 52 week low of $15.57 and a 52 week high of $25.00.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 44.44%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CVB Financial will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in CVB Financial by 495.3% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in CVB Financial by 1,646.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,199 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 121.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CVB Financial in the first quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of CVB Financial in the fourth quarter worth $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

CVB Financial Company Profile

CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, professionals, and other individuals through its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank.

