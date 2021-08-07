CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Hovde Group

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) was upgraded by Hovde Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a $23.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $22.00. Hovde Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.64% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered CVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th.
NASDAQ CVBF opened at $19.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.52. CVB Financial has a 52 week low of $15.57 and a 52 week high of $25.00.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in CVB Financial by 495.3% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in CVB Financial by 1,646.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,199 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 121.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CVB Financial in the first quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of CVB Financial in the fourth quarter worth $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.
CVB Financial Company Profile
CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, professionals, and other individuals through its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank.
