D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Buys Shares of 23,636 Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 23,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned 0.07% of Pulmonx as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenspring Associates LLC bought a new position in Pulmonx during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Pulmonx by 119.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Pulmonx during the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Pulmonx during the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Pulmonx by 118.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,455 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Pulmonx news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.73, for a total value of $968,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 4,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.70, for a total value of $195,237.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 117,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,790,064.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,591,594 shares of company stock valued at $97,378,449 over the last three months. 12.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pulmonx stock opened at $42.66 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.39. Pulmonx Co. has a 12-month low of $35.81 and a 12-month high of $69.48. The company has a quick ratio of 16.22, a current ratio of 17.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.03. Pulmonx had a negative net margin of 89.71% and a negative return on equity of 47.80%. As a group, analysts predict that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on LUNG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pulmonx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Pulmonx from $65.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pulmonx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.50.

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

