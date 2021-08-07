D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Has $1.02 Million Stock Position in Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) by 428.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,777 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,572 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Brigham Minerals worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Brigham Minerals by 10,374.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 7,262 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Brigham Minerals in the 4th quarter worth $177,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Brigham Minerals in the 1st quarter worth $178,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Brigham Minerals by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period. 67.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Brigham Minerals news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 24,463 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total value of $439,110.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 19,464 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.41, for a total transaction of $358,332.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 584,727 shares of company stock worth $11,530,367. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MNRL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brigham Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Brigham Minerals from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $19.31 target price (down from $23.00) on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Brigham Minerals from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Brigham Minerals from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.04.

Shares of MNRL stock opened at $18.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a current ratio of 4.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.04. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -18.42 and a beta of 2.37. Brigham Minerals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.05 and a 52-week high of $21.94.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. Brigham Minerals had a negative net margin of 41.33% and a positive return on equity of 1.72%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brigham Minerals, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.45%. This is a boost from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 673.68%.

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

