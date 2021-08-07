D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Has $1.13 Million Position in Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) by 92.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,291 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned 0.16% of Camden National worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Camden National by 10.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,758,000 after buying an additional 8,825 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank raised its stake in shares of Camden National by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 127,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,561,000 after acquiring an additional 22,631 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Camden National by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 4,269 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Camden National by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 98,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Camden National by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Camden National alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CAC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Camden National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Camden National in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Camden National from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

CAC opened at $45.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $683.90 million, a P/E ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.49. Camden National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.32 and a fifty-two week high of $49.65.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.05. Camden National had a net margin of 35.92% and a return on equity of 13.88%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Camden National Co. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.46%.

Camden National Company Profile

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services to consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Camden National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.