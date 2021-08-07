D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Invests $1.17 Million in Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TEKK)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TEKK) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 119,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tekkorp Digital Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tekkorp Digital Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $107,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tekkorp Digital Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $157,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tekkorp Digital Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $196,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tekkorp Digital Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TEKK opened at $9.68 on Friday. Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.62 and a 52-week high of $11.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.77.

Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the digital media, sports, entertainment, leisure, and/or gaming industries.

