D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Makes New $1 Million Investment in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEAU)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEAU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 101,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I during the first quarter worth approximately $3,221,000. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in the first quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in the first quarter valued at approximately $991,000. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,435,000.

NASDAQ:SBEAU opened at $9.91 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.98. SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I has a 12-month low of $9.72 and a 12-month high of $10.30.

SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

