D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Reduces Holdings in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) by 17.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,577 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 33,278 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores were worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 209.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,067 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 10,867 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 9.9% during the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 72,606 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 6,516 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the first quarter valued at approximately $495,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,054,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 498,388 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after purchasing an additional 79,270 shares in the last quarter. 3.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores stock opened at $5.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. has a 1 year low of $4.39 and a 1 year high of $7.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.63.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 21st. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 6.68%. Sell-side analysts expect that Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. The company offers deposit products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as other deposits, including deposits from correspondent banks, cashier checks, and collection services.

