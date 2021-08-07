DA Davidson Comments on Ichor Holdings, Ltd.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Ichor in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 4th. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Ichor’s FY2021 earnings at $3.37 EPS.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.14. Ichor had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 5.94%.

A number of other analysts have also commented on ICHR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Ichor from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Ichor from $78.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Ichor from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Ichor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.14.

NASDAQ ICHR opened at $46.13 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 2.29. Ichor has a 52 week low of $19.88 and a 52 week high of $63.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ichor by 38.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,129,366 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412,399 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ichor by 3,968.6% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 650,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,100,000 after purchasing an additional 634,980 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ichor by 160.6% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 494,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,621,000 after purchasing an additional 304,930 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Ichor in the second quarter valued at $11,642,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Ichor in the fourth quarter valued at $4,477,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total value of $561,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas M. Rohrs sold 65,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total transaction of $3,683,598.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 165,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,249,962.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Ichor

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

