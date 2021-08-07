DA Davidson Comments on Sterling Construction Company, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:STRL)

Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Sterling Construction in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 4th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Sterling Construction’s FY2021 earnings at $2.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. Sterling Construction had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 19.37%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sterling Construction from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

NASDAQ:STRL opened at $22.17 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $637.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.34. Sterling Construction has a 1-year low of $12.93 and a 1-year high of $25.74.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STRL. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Sterling Construction during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Construction in the first quarter worth $45,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Construction in the first quarter worth $49,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Construction in the second quarter worth $111,000. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Construction in the first quarter worth $116,000. 81.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sterling Construction Company Profile

Sterling Construction Company, Inc, a construction company, engages in the heavy civil, specialty services, and residential construction activities primarily in the southern United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. The company undertakes various heavy civil construction projects, including highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities, and railroads.

