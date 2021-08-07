DAO Maker (DAO) Trading Up 2% Over Last Week

DAO Maker (CURRENCY:DAO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. One DAO Maker coin can now be bought for about $2.04 or 0.00004759 BTC on exchanges. DAO Maker has a total market capitalization of $75.03 million and $4.96 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DAO Maker has traded 2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002337 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.25 or 0.00047297 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.13 or 0.00114744 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $64.44 or 0.00150496 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $42,838.26 or 1.00052010 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002820 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $344.03 or 0.00803519 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DAO Maker Profile

DAO Maker’s launch date was January 7th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 275,163,241 coins and its circulating supply is 36,820,461 coins. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker

According to CryptoCompare, “After the DAO hack, a hard fork has been implemented in the Ethereum blockchain to allow DAO token holders to withdraw their ETH. The easiest way to get your ETH back seems to be through https://www.myetherwallet.com/#the-dao. Another easy way at the moment is to install the latest version of mist https://github.com/ethereum/mist/releases and go to https://slacknation.github.io/medium/12/12.html (inside the Mist browser obviously). Press the first button, wait for 1 block, press the second button. This works only for addresses that have DAO tokens linked to them. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAO Maker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAO Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

