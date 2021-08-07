Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.24 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) will report sales of $2.24 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Darden Restaurants’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.17 billion to $2.34 billion. Darden Restaurants posted sales of $1.53 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 46.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, September 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will report full year sales of $9.40 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.27 billion to $9.53 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $10.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.82 billion to $10.29 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Darden Restaurants.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.23. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.24) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 79.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have commented on DRI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. MKM Partners raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.96.

DRI stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $144.70. 1,927,909 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,573,422. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01. Darden Restaurants has a 52-week low of $75.54 and a 52-week high of $150.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $142.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were given a $1.10 dividend. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.09%.

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 12,385 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $1,857,873.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,999,116.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 5,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.05, for a total value of $783,188.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 128,012 shares of company stock valued at $19,162,977. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 21.3% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,304 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 329,285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,224,000 after buying an additional 68,258 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the first quarter worth about $2,139,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 31.2% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 226,326 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,063,000 after purchasing an additional 53,832 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 78,293 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,326,000 after purchasing an additional 22,675 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

