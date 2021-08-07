Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Truist Securities raised their price target on the stock from $125.00 to $150.00. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. Datadog traded as high as $135.52 and last traded at $128.28, with a volume of 96470 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $114.93.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Datadog from $138.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Datadog from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. began coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Datadog from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Datadog currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.33.

In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 90,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.89, for a total value of $10,445,798.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Laszlo Kopits sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.41, for a total value of $915,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 276,729 shares of company stock worth $29,132,164 in the last three months. 20.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HarbourVest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Datadog in the 1st quarter valued at $7,764,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 67,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,595,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 440,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,696,000 after acquiring an additional 112,801 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 77.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 8,102 shares during the period. Finally, Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 756,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,055,000 after acquiring an additional 118,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.86% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.66. The company has a market cap of $40.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -942.22 and a beta of 1.01.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). Datadog had a negative return on equity of 2.08% and a negative net margin of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $233.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Datadog Company Profile (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

