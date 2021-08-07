DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $17.23 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 317,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,250 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $17,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VWO. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.8% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 6,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 78,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,290,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 22,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 70,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,691,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter.

VWO opened at $51.27 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $41.53 and a one year high of $56.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.26.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

