DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $41.78 Million Stock Position in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) by 70.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 631,406 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 261,974 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort were worth $41,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Monarch Casino & Resort alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on MCRI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of Monarch Casino & Resort stock opened at $65.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.99. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.55 and a 1-year high of $76.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 1.77.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.27. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 13.93%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO David-Jacques Farahi sold 29,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $2,106,621.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 92,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,533,787.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 26.75% of the company’s stock.

Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel & casino facility in Reno, Nevada and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. The Atlantis features casino space; guest rooms; food outlets; espresso and pastry bars; health spa and salon; retail outlets offering clothing and traditional gift shop merchandise; family entertainment centre; banquet, convention and meeting room space.

See Also: What is Put Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.