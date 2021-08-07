DAVENPORT & Co LLC Invests $54.16 Million in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 333,228 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,156,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Pioneer Natural Resources as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $643,852,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,943,582 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $3,008,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712,096 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $167,725,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 280.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,362,099 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $216,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tesco Pension Investment Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $157,192,000. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

PXD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Scotiabank raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating and issued a $167.00 price target (down previously from $188.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.04.

NYSE PXD opened at $151.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.26, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.92. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $76.58 and a one year high of $175.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 3.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 298.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 136.59%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

