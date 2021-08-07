DAVENPORT & Co LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 17.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 141,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,660 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $13,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LNZ Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,992,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 111,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,778,000 after purchasing an additional 8,005 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 68,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 113,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,976,000 after purchasing an additional 31,540 shares during the period. Finally, Biondo Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,475,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares during the period. 62.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 1,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $166,654.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,161.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $701,260.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,582 shares in the company, valued at $4,666,584.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,693 shares of company stock worth $2,854,017 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

DUK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.50.

DUK stock opened at $106.96 on Friday. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $78.95 and a 1-year high of $108.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $82.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.25.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 5.95%. On average, equities analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 75.39%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

