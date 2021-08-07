David Flaschen Buys 10,000 Shares of Informa plc (LON:INF) Stock

Informa plc (LON:INF) insider David Flaschen acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 497 ($6.49) per share, for a total transaction of £49,700 ($64,933.37).

Shares of LON:INF opened at GBX 513.40 ($6.71) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £7.72 billion and a PE ratio of -20.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 515.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.44, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.64. Informa plc has a 1-year low of GBX 345.80 ($4.52) and a 1-year high of GBX 659 ($8.61).

INF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Monday, June 28th. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 630 ($8.23) price objective on shares of Informa in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 640 ($8.36) target price on shares of Informa in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 593.50 ($7.75).

Informa plc operates as a business-to-business exhibitions and events, learning, and information services company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division provides content-driven events and digital platforms that allow professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

