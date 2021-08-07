DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DCC Public Limited Company provides sales, marketing, distribution and business support services. It serves energy, IT and entertainment products, healthcare, environmental services, food and beverage sectors. DCC Public Limited Company is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on DCCPF. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of DCC in a report on Friday, May 28th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of DCC in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $95.00.

DCCPF stock opened at $84.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.40. DCC has a 1 year low of $67.00 and a 1 year high of $91.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.93. The firm has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.12.

DCC Company Profile

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), refrigerants, and natural gas. This segment serves approximately 0.9 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services.

