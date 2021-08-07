DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $95.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.82% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “DCC Public Limited Company provides sales, marketing, distribution and business support services. It serves energy, IT and entertainment products, healthcare, environmental services, food and beverage sectors. DCC Public Limited Company is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on DCCPF. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DCC in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of DCC in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.00.

DCC stock opened at $84.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.93. DCC has a fifty-two week low of $67.00 and a fifty-two week high of $91.85. The company has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.12.

DCC Company Profile

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), refrigerants, and natural gas. This segment serves approximately 0.9 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services.

