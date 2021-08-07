Decentralized Machine Learning (DML) Price Hits $0.0016 on Major Exchanges

Decentralized Machine Learning (CURRENCY:DML) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 7th. Decentralized Machine Learning has a market capitalization of $438,523.94 and approximately $2,913.00 worth of Decentralized Machine Learning was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Decentralized Machine Learning coin can now be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Decentralized Machine Learning has traded 36.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002281 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.87 or 0.00056732 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002688 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00016245 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002283 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $393.28 or 0.00897226 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.24 or 0.00100936 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.59 or 0.00042421 BTC.

Decentralized Machine Learning Coin Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “DML protocol is a scalable decentralized infrastructure designed to expand the reach to untapped private data and unleash their potential to facilitate machine learning development while providing economic incentives and protecting data privacy. On the DML protocol, the algorithms are run directly on individual devices by utilizing their idle processing power. The DML token is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used to reward the data owners for contributing with their private data and idle processing power. “

Decentralized Machine Learning Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Machine Learning directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentralized Machine Learning should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Decentralized Machine Learning using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

