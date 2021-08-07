DEJAVE Market Capitalization Reaches $800,393.49 (DJV)

DEJAVE (CURRENCY:DJV) traded up 6.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 7th. DEJAVE has a total market cap of $800,393.49 and approximately $23.00 worth of DEJAVE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DEJAVE has traded 18.6% lower against the US dollar. One DEJAVE coin can now be bought for about $303.75 or 0.00697280 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002296 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.94 or 0.00048063 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 38.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.44 or 0.00147917 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $68.48 or 0.00157204 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,562.07 or 0.99998386 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002876 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $353.13 or 0.00810633 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About DEJAVE

DEJAVE’s total supply is 30,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,635 coins. The official website for DEJAVE is www.dejave.io . DEJAVE’s official Twitter account is @NANDODEJAVE

Buying and Selling DEJAVE

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEJAVE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEJAVE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEJAVE using one of the exchanges listed above.

