Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The textile maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Delta Apparel had a negative return on equity of 4.55% and a negative net margin of 1.92%.
NYSEAMERICAN DLA traded up $0.70 on Friday, reaching $33.24. 33,872 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,606. Delta Apparel has a 12 month low of $13.55 and a 12 month high of $35.26. The company has a market cap of $231.85 million, a P/E ratio of -29.68 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Delta Apparel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th.
Delta Apparel Company Profile
Delta Apparel, Inc engages in the design, merchandise, and marketing of lifestyle branded active wear apparel and headwear. It operates through the segments Delta Group and Salt Life Group segments. The Delta Group segment comprises of the business units DTG2Go, Delta Activewear, and Soffe, which are primarily focused on core activewear styles.
