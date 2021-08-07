Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The textile maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Delta Apparel had a negative return on equity of 4.55% and a negative net margin of 1.92%.

NYSEAMERICAN DLA traded up $0.70 on Friday, reaching $33.24. 33,872 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,606. Delta Apparel has a 12 month low of $13.55 and a 12 month high of $35.26. The company has a market cap of $231.85 million, a P/E ratio of -29.68 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Delta Apparel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Delta Apparel stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) by 24,022.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,171 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Delta Apparel were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 55.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delta Apparel Company Profile

Delta Apparel, Inc engages in the design, merchandise, and marketing of lifestyle branded active wear apparel and headwear. It operates through the segments Delta Group and Salt Life Group segments. The Delta Group segment comprises of the business units DTG2Go, Delta Activewear, and Soffe, which are primarily focused on core activewear styles.

