Denbury (NYSE:DEN) Announces Earnings Results

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Denbury had a negative return on equity of 146.78% and a negative net margin of 214.16%.

Shares of NYSE:DEN traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.01. 450,171 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 901,506. Denbury has a 1 year low of $15.43 and a 1 year high of $81.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DEN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Denbury from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Denbury from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on Denbury in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Denbury in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Capital lowered Denbury from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $78.75 in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.79.

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

