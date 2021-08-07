Denison Mines (TSE:DML) Rating Increased to Outperform at Raymond James

Denison Mines (TSE:DML) (NYSE:DNN) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a C$1.80 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 29.50% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Denison Mines from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Cormark raised their price target on shares of Denison Mines from C$1.50 to C$1.90 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$2.03.

Shares of TSE:DML opened at C$1.39 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$1.12 billion and a P/E ratio of -49.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 12.71 and a current ratio of 12.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$1.49. Denison Mines has a one year low of C$0.41 and a one year high of C$2.29.

Denison Mines (TSE:DML) (NYSE:DNN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$2.50 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Denison Mines will post -0.0100358 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Michael James Schoonderwoerd sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.54, for a total transaction of C$77,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$23,947. Insiders have sold 606,100 shares of company stock valued at $924,061 in the last ninety days.

Denison Mines Company Profile

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 90% interest owned Wheeler River Uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

