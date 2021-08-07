Dennis H. Nelson Sells 15,000 Shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) Stock

The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 15,000 shares of The Buckle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.26, for a total transaction of $633,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 274,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,600,370. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Dennis H. Nelson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 7th, Dennis H. Nelson sold 15,000 shares of The Buckle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.79, for a total transaction of $686,850.00.

BKE stock opened at $43.09 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.53. The Buckle, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.35 and a fifty-two week high of $50.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.17.

The Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $299.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.90 million. The Buckle had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 47.05%. The Buckle’s revenue for the quarter was up 159.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Buckle, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. The Buckle’s payout ratio is 49.62%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The Buckle by 8.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 30,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 2,379 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Buckle by 7.2% during the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 21,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC boosted its stake in The Buckle by 27.2% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in The Buckle during the first quarter worth $940,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in The Buckle by 9.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 241,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,477,000 after buying an additional 20,768 shares during the period. 56.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Buckle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

The Buckle, Inc engages in retailing of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for men and women. It offers brands such as BKE, Buckle Black, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root denim, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, Nova Industries, and Veece. The company was founded by David Hirschfeld in 1948 and is headquartered in Kearney, NE.

