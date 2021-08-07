Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $17.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Denny’s Corp., formerly Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc., is one of the largest restaurant companies, operating moderately-priced restaurants: Denny’s, Hardee’s, Quincy’s, El Pollo Loco, Coco’s and Carrows. The company believes its restaurants benefit from the diversity of the restaurant concepts, the generally strong market positions and consumer recognition enjoyed by these chains, the benefits of a centralized support system for purchasing, menu development, human resources, management information systems, site selection, restaurant design and construction. “

Get Denny's alerts:

DENN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wedbush boosted their target price on Denny’s from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Stephens decreased their target price on Denny’s from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Denny’s from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Denny’s in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Denny’s presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.71.

NASDAQ DENN opened at $15.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $982.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.05. Denny’s has a twelve month low of $8.53 and a twelve month high of $20.02.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.06. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 9.21%. On average, research analysts forecast that Denny’s will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Denny’s by 79.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,863 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,594 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Denny’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $177,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Denny’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Denny’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $193,000. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of Denny’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $265,000. 84.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Denny’s Company Profile

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 30, 2020, it had 1,650 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

Featured Story: What are Bollinger Bands?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Denny’s (DENN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Denny's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denny's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.