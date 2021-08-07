Dent Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $52.43 Million (DENT)

Dent (CURRENCY:DENT) traded 15.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 6th. Over the last seven days, Dent has traded 15.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Dent has a total market cap of $289.96 million and $52.43 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dent coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Dent alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002318 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.98 or 0.00055604 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002603 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00016034 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002321 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $371.96 or 0.00862382 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.88 or 0.00097098 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.32 or 0.00042471 BTC.

Dent Profile

Dent (CRYPTO:DENT) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,909,154,848 coins. Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dent is www.dentwireless.com . The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Dent is a decentralized exchange for mobile data. It's based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing mobile data to be sold, bought or donated through an automated bidding process much like currencies or goods. The data packages are smart contracts in Ethereum. The DENT token is required to purchase mobile data within the Dent platform. “

Buying and Selling Dent

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dent using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.