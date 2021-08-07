Deri Protocol (DERI) Achieves Market Cap of $3.80 Million

Deri Protocol (CURRENCY:DERI) traded 24.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 7th. Over the last seven days, Deri Protocol has traded up 33.5% against the US dollar. One Deri Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0798 or 0.00000183 BTC on popular exchanges. Deri Protocol has a market cap of $3.80 million and $509,091.00 worth of Deri Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002289 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.27 or 0.00048670 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 25.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.65 or 0.00131897 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.34 or 0.00158636 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,651.83 or 0.99864654 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002885 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $354.57 or 0.00811167 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Deri Protocol Profile

Deri Protocol was first traded on February 8th, 2021. Deri Protocol’s total supply is 412,282,436 coins and its circulating supply is 47,638,409 coins. Deri Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeriProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Deri Protocol is a decentralized protocol to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. Deri is a decentralized protocol for users to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. It is the DeFi way to trade derivatives: to hedge, to speculate, to arbitrage, all on-chain. This is achieved by liquidity pools playing the roles of counterparties for users. “

