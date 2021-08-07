Dero Achieves Market Capitalization of $149.42 Million (DERO)

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. Dero has a total market cap of $149.42 million and approximately $2.84 million worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Dero has traded 15.1% higher against the US dollar. One Dero coin can now be bought for about $13.88 or 0.00032387 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Dero

DERO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,762,419 coins. Dero’s official website is dero.io . Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Dero

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

