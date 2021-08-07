Desjardins Comments on Dream Industrial REIT’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:DIR)

Dream Industrial REIT (TSE:DIR) – Investment analysts at Desjardins raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Dream Industrial REIT in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 4th. Desjardins analyst M. Markidis now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.19. Desjardins also issued estimates for Dream Industrial REIT’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Dream Industrial REIT (TSE:DIR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.32. The firm had revenue of C$65.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$63.00 million.

Separately, National Bank Financial restated an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of Dream Industrial REIT in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

Dream Industrial REIT has a 52 week low of C$8.08 and a 52 week high of C$9.49.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞.

About Dream Industrial REIT

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended investment trust. The Trust’s objective is managing its business to provide growing cash flow and stable and sustainable returns, through adapting its strategy and tactics to changes in the real estate industry and the economy; building and maintaining a diversified, growth-oriented portfolio of light industrial properties in Canadian markets based on an established platform; providing predictable and sustainable cash distributions to unitholders while prudently managing its capital structure over time, and maintaining a REIT that satisfies the REIT exception under the specified investment flow-through (SIFT) legislation in order to provide certainty to unitholders with respect to taxation of distributions.

