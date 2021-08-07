Desjardins Increases TELUS (NYSE:TU) Price Target to C$30.00

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) had its price target upped by Desjardins from C$29.25 to C$30.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for TELUS’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

TU has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays upped their price target on TELUS from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered TELUS from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised TELUS from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. CIBC cut their price target on TELUS from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on TELUS from C$29.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.27.

TELUS stock opened at $22.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.42. TELUS has a 52 week low of $16.87 and a 52 week high of $23.28.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 7.63%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TELUS will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.254 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.23%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in TELUS in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of TELUS by 63.9% in the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,805 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of TELUS in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TELUS in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of TELUS by 34.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,465 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.02% of the company’s stock.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

