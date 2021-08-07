Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) a €77.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €77.00 ($90.59) price target on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on DPW. Independent Research set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Nord/LB set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Friday. Barclays set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €63.20 ($74.36).

FRA:DPW traded down €0.19 ($0.22) during trading hours on Friday, reaching €57.68 ($67.86). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,143,707 shares. Deutsche Post has a 12 month low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a 12 month high of €41.32 ($48.61). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €57.57.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

