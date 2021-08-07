Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms Hold Rating for NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their hold rating on shares of NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded NatWest Group from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $4.52.

NWG stock opened at $5.99 on Wednesday. NatWest Group has a 52-week low of $2.34 and a 52-week high of $6.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.49.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.081 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 2.8%. NatWest Group’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NWG. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in NatWest Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,176,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new position in shares of NatWest Group during the first quarter worth approximately $1,240,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of NatWest Group during the first quarter worth approximately $2,006,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NatWest Group by 9.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,325,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,859,000 after buying an additional 290,896 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of NatWest Group during the first quarter worth approximately $1,419,000. Institutional investors own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

NatWest Group Company Profile

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

