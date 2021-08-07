Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Cigna (NYSE:CI) Target Price to $266.00

Cigna (NYSE:CI) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $270.00 to $266.00 in a report published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Cigna from $308.00 to $267.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Cigna from $304.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Cigna from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Cigna from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $269.84.

Get Cigna alerts:

CI traded up $3.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $209.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,906,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,838,717. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.90. Cigna has a twelve month low of $158.84 and a twelve month high of $272.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $43.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.17 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 5.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cigna will post 20.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Cigna’s payout ratio is 21.68%.

In other Cigna news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 3,075 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.70, for a total value of $740,152.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,496,252.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Elder Granger sold 4,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.06, for a total value of $1,148,318.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,548.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 5.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,603,822 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $7,156,430,000 after buying an additional 1,635,788 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Cigna by 3.1% during the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,016,305 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,826,706,000 after buying an additional 208,322 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cigna by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,744,495 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,146,935,000 after purchasing an additional 85,330 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,466,969 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $838,105,000 after purchasing an additional 398,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 6.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,284,625 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $794,023,000 after purchasing an additional 210,003 shares during the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

Recommended Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.