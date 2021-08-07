Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Given Overweight Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on DPSGY. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Citigroup raised Deutsche Post from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Societe Generale lifted their target price on Deutsche Post from C$55.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $74.50.

Get Deutsche Post alerts:

Deutsche Post stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $68.07. 35,655 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,610. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Deutsche Post has a fifty-two week low of $42.75 and a fifty-two week high of $71.07. The company has a market cap of $84.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.80.

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13. Deutsche Post had a return on equity of 26.63% and a net margin of 5.55%. The company had revenue of $22.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.99 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Deutsche Post will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Post Company Profile

Deutsche Post AG engages in the provision of mail and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP), Express, Global Forwarding, Freight, Supply Chain, and Corporate Center or Other. The PeP segment handles both domestic and international mail and is a specialist in dialogue marketing, nationwide press distribution services, and all the electronic services associated with mail delivery.

Recommended Story: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.