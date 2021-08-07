Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Given Overweight Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on DPSGY. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Citigroup raised Deutsche Post from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Societe Generale lifted their target price on Deutsche Post from C$55.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $74.50.
Deutsche Post stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $68.07. 35,655 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,610. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Deutsche Post has a fifty-two week low of $42.75 and a fifty-two week high of $71.07. The company has a market cap of $84.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.80.
Deutsche Post Company Profile
Deutsche Post AG engages in the provision of mail and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP), Express, Global Forwarding, Freight, Supply Chain, and Corporate Center or Other. The PeP segment handles both domestic and international mail and is a specialist in dialogue marketing, nationwide press distribution services, and all the electronic services associated with mail delivery.
