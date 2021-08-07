DEXTools (DEXT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $219,049.00

DEXTools (CURRENCY:DEXT) traded up 9.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. DEXTools has a total market capitalization of $30.88 million and $219,049.00 worth of DEXTools was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DEXTools has traded 17.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DEXTools coin can now be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00000722 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002309 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.13 or 0.00055718 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002608 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00015984 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002312 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $375.08 or 0.00866031 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.20 or 0.00097445 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.41 or 0.00042500 BTC.

DEXTools is a coin. DEXTools’ total supply is 149,966,097 coins and its circulating supply is 98,714,541 coins. The official website for DEXTools is www.dextools.io . DEXTools’ official Twitter account is @DEXToolsApp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DEXTools is an Assistant App for Traders, which includes multiple tools to improve the users' trading. Powered by blockchain, The DEXT token is necessary to be able to subscribe to the application. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEXTools directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEXTools should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEXTools using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

