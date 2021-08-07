Diageo plc (DEO) to Issue Semi-annual Dividend of $2.48 on October 13th

Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) declared a semi-annual dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of 2.4803 per share on Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.53.

Diageo has increased its dividend payment by 11.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Diageo has a dividend payout ratio of 75.7% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Diageo to earn $7.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 64.2%.

Shares of NYSE:DEO opened at $198.98 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.67. Diageo has a 1 year low of $127.12 and a 1 year high of $202.35. The firm has a market cap of $116.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

DEO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, July 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.12.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Diageo stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 19,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,642,000. 10.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

