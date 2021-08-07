Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (DRNA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $47.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.56 million. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 67.58% and a negative return on equity of 82.91%. On average, analysts expect Dicerna Pharmaceuticals to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $27.25 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.28. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.03 and a beta of 1.07. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $16.50 and a 52-week high of $40.14.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DRNA shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Truist downgraded Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday. Truist Securities downgraded Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.25.

In other news, EVP Bob D. Brown sold 8,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $257,090.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $922,610.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO James B. Weissman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total value of $1,172,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,742 shares of company stock valued at $4,841,421 over the last 90 days. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and commercializing medicines that are designed to leverage ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi) to selectively silence genes that cause or contribute to disease. The firm uses its proprietary GalXC RNAi technology platform to build a pipeline in these therapeutic areas.

