Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $79.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.16 million. Digi International had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 3.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. Digi International updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.230-$0.250 EPS and its Q3 guidance to $0.23-0.25 EPS.

Shares of DGII stock opened at $20.76 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $706.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.59, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.66. Digi International has a fifty-two week low of $13.02 and a fifty-two week high of $25.60.

DGII has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Digi International from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Digi International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their target price on Digi International from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.06.

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

