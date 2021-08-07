DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Given New $65.00 Price Target at Bank of America

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) had its price objective increased by Bank of America from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on DOCN. KeyCorp boosted their price target on DigitalOcean from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays upped their target price on DigitalOcean from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on DigitalOcean in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an overweight rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on DigitalOcean from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on DigitalOcean in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a buy rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. DigitalOcean has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $64.70.

Shares of DOCN stock traded down $3.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.00. 3,094,933 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 706,080. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.20. DigitalOcean has a fifty-two week low of $35.35 and a fifty-two week high of $63.48.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.08). On average, research analysts forecast that DigitalOcean will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in DigitalOcean during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in DigitalOcean by 140.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in DigitalOcean during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in DigitalOcean during the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in DigitalOcean during the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. 28.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DigitalOcean Company Profile

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

