DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Price Target Increased to $66.00 by Analysts at Barclays

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on DOCN. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a hold rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a buy rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an overweight rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $64.70.

Shares of DigitalOcean stock traded down $3.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.00. 3,094,933 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 706,080. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.20. DigitalOcean has a twelve month low of $35.35 and a twelve month high of $63.48.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.08). Sell-side analysts predict that DigitalOcean will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DOCN. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean during the first quarter worth approximately $632,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in DigitalOcean during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,709,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in DigitalOcean during the first quarter valued at approximately $670,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in DigitalOcean during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,277,000. Finally, Liberty Street Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in DigitalOcean during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,008,000. 28.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DigitalOcean Company Profile

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

