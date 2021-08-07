Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 1,962 Shares of BBQ Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBQ)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in BBQ Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBQ) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 179,704 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,962 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in BBQ were worth $1,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of NASDAQ BBQ opened at $13.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.16. The firm has a market cap of $124.99 million, a P/E ratio of -15.44 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. BBQ Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $19.75.

BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BBQ had a negative net margin of 5.93% and a negative return on equity of 13.13%. The business had revenue of $37.32 million for the quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BBQ shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of BBQ from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of BBQ from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

In other BBQ news, major shareholder Bandera Partners Llc sold 7,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total transaction of $105,049.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 43.80% of the company’s stock.

BBQ Holdings, Inc develops, owns, operates, and franchises casual and fast dining restaurants under the Famous Dave's, Clark Crew BBQ, Granite City Food & Brewery, and Real Urban Barbecue names in the United States, Canada, and the United Arab Emirates. It offers smoked, barbequed, and grilled meats, as well as entrÃ©e items, and side dishes and appetizers.

