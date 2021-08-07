Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) by 32.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 227,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 108,506 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP were worth $1,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SBS. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 107,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 10,605 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 103.6% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 37,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 19,171 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 2,831.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 62,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 139,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 24,323 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBS stock opened at $6.79 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.06. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a fifty-two week low of $6.05 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $855.74 million for the quarter. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 11.54%.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP

Companhia de Saneamento BÃ¡sico do Estado de SÃ£o Paulo – SABESP provides water and sewage services to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers. It provides water supply, sanitary sewage, urban rainwater management and drainage, urban cleaning, and solid waste management services, as well as related activities, including the planning, operation, maintenance, and commercialization of energy.

