Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stake in QIWI plc (NASDAQ:QIWI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in QIWI plc (NASDAQ:QIWI) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,881 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,892 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.23% of QIWI worth $1,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QIWI by 99.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,585 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in shares of QIWI in the first quarter worth about $31,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of QIWI by 168.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,674 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of QIWI in the first quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of QIWI in the first quarter worth about $108,000. 16.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QIWI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sberbank CIB upgraded shares of QIWI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QIWI from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.83.

Shares of QIWI stock opened at $9.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. QIWI plc has a 1 year low of $9.69 and a 1 year high of $20.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.55. The company has a market cap of $618.98 million, a PE ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.69.

QIWI (NASDAQ:QIWI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The credit services provider reported $33.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $30.63 by $2.37. QIWI had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 33.90%. The company had revenue of $68.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.80 million. Research analysts predict that QIWI plc will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 10.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. QIWI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.87%.

QIWI Company Profile

Qiwi plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates electronic online payment systems primarily in the Russia, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Belarus, Romania, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. It operates through Payment Services, Consumer Financial Services, and Rocketbank segments. The company offers payment services across online, mobile, and physical channels through a network of approximately 94,000 kiosks and 19,000 terminals that run its proprietary software.

