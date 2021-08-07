Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 56,530 Shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) by 52.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 164,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,530 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals were worth $1,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 203,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,500,000 after buying an additional 2,801 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 282,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,500,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 4,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EIGR. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, boosted their price objective on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of EIGR stock opened at $8.43 on Friday. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.57 and a 12 month high of $13.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.21 million, a PE ratio of -9.92 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 9.70, a quick ratio of 9.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.20.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.03). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat hepatitis delta virus infection.

